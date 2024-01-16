Showcasing Canadian Talent: NKBA’s Thirty Under 30 Highlights Four Rising Stars

The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) has once again spotlighted the brightest young talents in the kitchen and bath industry through its esteemed Thirty Under 30 program. Among the honorees, four remarkable Canadian designers have made their mark, showcasing their unique talents and visionary approaches to interior design.

Ashley de Boer – Ashley de Boer Interiors

Ashley de Boer, the 24-year-old founder and principal designer of Ashley de Boer Interiors in Vancouver, embodies a design philosophy that merges form and function to reflect individual lifestyles. Her journey into design, influenced by her family’s background in residential building, was cemented after switching from biology to interior design. Notable projects include the transformation of the Heidi Haus ski chalet and her inaugural full-service project, the Mill. Ashley, an NKBA British Columbia chapter member, combines classic and contemporary elements to create timeless spaces.

Valerie Furazhenko – Viola House

Valerie Furazhenko, owner and lead designer of Viola House in Newmarket, Ontario, brings a story of personal and professional evolution. Migrating from Siberia at 18, she pursued her design passion, leading to the establishment of her studio during the challenging pandemic period. With a focus on kitchens and baths, Valerie’s designs embody classic beauty with modern functionality. Her career highlights include impressive sales achievements at Cesario & Co and the transformation of a downtown Toronto condo into a chic urban retreat, alongside launching a home decor subscription box.

Brittany McQueen – Hometown Homes

Brittany McQueen, from the prairies of Saskatchewan, discovered her calling in interior design through her fascination with show homes. Her academic journey at Lakeland College culminated in an award-winning kitchen design. Today, as the Interior Design Technologist for Hometown Homes, she specializes in floor plan development and rendering creation. Brittany’s career is marked by overcoming challenging projects, such as renovating a problematic kitchen, highlighting her problem-solving skills and client-focused approach.

Sydney Melnyk – Redl Kitchens

Sydney Melnyk’s design journey, starting from a childhood love for drawing, led her to Redl Kitchens in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. A graduate of Lakeland College with multiple design awards, Sydney initially explored commercial design before focusing on custom cabinetry. Her approach blends whimsical and dreamy elements, with a fondness for champagne bronze and stepped shaker door styles. Sydney, who also has a keen interest in astrology, aims to fuse her passions for interior design and astrology in her future endeavors.

These four talented Canadians in the NKBA’s Thirty Under 30 program exemplify the innovative spirit and creative excellence thriving in the kitchen and bath industry. Their stories, marked by personal growth, professional achievements, and a deep understanding of design, stand as a testament to the bright future of the industry in Canada and beyond.

See more information on each of the NKBA’s Thirty Under 30 winners here.