Showcasing $8.2 Billion Worth Of Wood Products

For years, the Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO) was the cornerstone event of secondary wood products in Quebec, but it hasn’t been active since 2009. Quebec is an essential part of the industry in Canada, representing $8.2 billion worth of wood products, so it is high time that this show makes a comeback.

“While the pandemic has stymied in-person events around the globe for the past two years, it has not prevented the Quebec wood products industry from growing,” said Harry Urban, SIBO show manager. “Nor has it stopped the development of new technology, supplies, and materials. SIBO 2022 will serve as an important gathering place for industry suppliers to showcase three years’ worth of new product introductions.”

The show will not only give manufacturers and distributors to connect to the Quebec market but will provide attendees with various workshops and presentations on topics from management to technology, covering issues that are pertinent to everyone in the industry.

The event’s keynote will be delivered by Bastien Larouche, President and CEO of Roboistic RMC (Robot-made Cabinets). Larouche launched his company ten years ago as a one-person, one-robot operation to produce ready-to-assemble cabinets. Roboistic mainly sells its cabinets to cabinet shops and developers of large housing projects across North America from his Saint-Apollinaire factory. The presentation will delve into the key challenges and benefits of implementing robotic automation. Larouche will also provide an overview of the hands-free, fully-automated line that consists of a Kuka robot, Thermwood CNC nesting router, Favrol edgebander, and Omal drill and dowel inserting machine.

The SIBO Live stage will also host presentations from universities, trade associations, and other industry partners on essential topics like finishing advancements, workforce development, and advanced technologies, including Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence.

“Our goal is to provide Quebec’s wood product manufacturers, both large and small, with the latest products and information that will help them improve their operational efficiencies and increase their bottom lines,” said Urban. “In turn, SIBO 2022 will provide a valuable forum for industry suppliers to display and demonstrate their latest products to grow their business in the unique Quebec wood products market.”

And the market in Quebec is only set to grow. Recently, the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation announced the Furniture and Kitchen Cabinet Marketing Support Project, which will provide $3 million in financial assistance to enable companies in the furniture and kitchen industry to modernize their marketing methods. SIBO is another such tool to help manufacturers reach outside the province.

“Finally, Quebec will have an industrial woodworking show,” said Urban. “We’re pleased that exhibit inquiries and sales have really started to pick up now that the apparent end of the pandemic is upon us. We expect a sold-out show.”

Registration for the event is now open at http://siboexpo.ca/. The show will take place October 27-29, 2022, at the Centrexpo Cogeco in Drummondville, QC.