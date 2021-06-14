Shop Fox 5HP 10″ Sliding Table Saw

Perfect for cutting wide panels in limited shop space, Busy Bee’s 10″ Sliding Table Saw features a scoring blade to eliminate cross-grain tear-out, a 63″ long crosscut capacity, telescoping crosscut fence with two rock-solid flip stops, fully adjustable miter fence with its own flip stop, two-position extruded-aluminum rip fence, riving knife, and large blade guard with integral dust port.

This 10″ Sliding Table Saw makes quick work of all standard plywood panels. Accepts 10″ saw blades with 5/8″ arbor bores or dado blades up to 13/16″ wide.

Features

Fully adjustable miter fence with flip stops

Two-position extruded-aluminum rip fence

63″ crosscut capacity

Riving knife

Large blade guard with integrated dust port

Specifications