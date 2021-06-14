Shop Fox 5HP 10″ Sliding Table Saw
Busy Bee
Perfect for cutting wide panels in limited shop space, Busy Bee’s 10″ Sliding Table Saw features a scoring blade to eliminate cross-grain tear-out, a 63″ long crosscut capacity, telescoping crosscut fence with two rock-solid flip stops, fully adjustable miter fence with its own flip stop, two-position extruded-aluminum rip fence, riving knife, and large blade guard with integral dust port.
This 10″ Sliding Table Saw makes quick work of all standard plywood panels. Accepts 10″ saw blades with 5/8″ arbor bores or dado blades up to 13/16″ wide.
Features
- Fully adjustable miter fence with flip stops
- Two-position extruded-aluminum rip fence
- 63″ crosscut capacity
- Riving knife
- Large blade guard with integrated dust port
Specifications
- Motor: 5 HP, 230V, single-phase, TEFC, 3450 RPM, 19A
- Blade tilt: 0° – 45°
- Table size without extension wings: 27″L x 14-3/8″W
- Table size with extension wings: 47″L x 40″W
- Sliding table size: 63″L x 12-1/4″W
- Main blade arbor speed: 4000 RPM
- Main blade diameter: 10″
- Main blade arbor diameter: 5/8″
- Scoring blade diameter: 3-1/8″
- Scoring blade arbor diameter: 22mm
- Scoring blade arbor speed: 8000 RPM
- Max. dado width: 13/16″
- Max. depth of cut at 90°: 3-1/8″
- Max. depth of cut at 45°: 2-1/4″
- Max. ripping width with standard rip fence: 33″
- Max. crosscutting width with crosscut fence: 78-1/2″
- Max. crosscutting length with crosscut fence: 63″
- Overall size: 76″L x 124-3/4″W x 46″H
- Space required for full range of movement: 123″ x 150″
- Dust ports: 4″ main, 2-1/2″ on blade guard
- Shielded and lubricated bearings
- Includes extended-reach push stick
- Magnetic switch with thermal overload protection
- Approximate shipping weight: 312 Kg (688 lbs.)
- Certified to CSA Standards