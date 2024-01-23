NEWS

Sharpen Your Skills and Shine at the AWMAC Ontario Apprenticeship Contest 2024!

📣 Calling All Ontario Woodworking Students and Apprentices: This is your chance to shine, learn, and connect with peers and industry professionals. Whether you’re a seasoned apprentice or a budding woodworking enthusiast, this contest is the perfect platform to elevate your skills and gain recognition.

Are you ready to showcase your cabinet-making prowess? Join us for an exhilarating day of craftsmanship and competition at the AWMAC Ontario Apprenticeship Contest 2024!

🗓️ When: Saturday, March 16, 2024

📍 Where: Conestoga College, 299 Doon Valley, Kitchener, ON, N2G 4M4

Why You Should Participate:

  • Compete both provincially and nationally to demonstrate your exceptional cabinet-making skills.
  • Win fabulous prizes! Trophies and monetary rewards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places!
  • First place winners get a chance to compete in the National Contest for even more prizes!
  • All participants will be recognized with a Certificate of Participation.
  • Enjoy complimentary food and beverages.
  • Receive a swag bag filled with goodies!

🌟 Don’t Miss Out:

  • Limited spots available! Secure your place early to avoid disappointment.
  • Registration closes: Friday, March 1, 2024.

📩 Want More Info?

  • For detailed information, please contact us at info.on@awmac.com.
  • Alternatively, talk to your College Instructor for insights and guidance.
