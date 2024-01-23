Sharpen Your Skills and Shine at the AWMAC Ontario Apprenticeship Contest 2024!
📣 Calling All Ontario Woodworking Students and Apprentices: This is your chance to shine, learn, and connect with peers and industry professionals. Whether you’re a seasoned apprentice or a budding woodworking enthusiast, this contest is the perfect platform to elevate your skills and gain recognition.
Are you ready to showcase your cabinet-making prowess? Join us for an exhilarating day of craftsmanship and competition at the AWMAC Ontario Apprenticeship Contest 2024!
🗓️ When: Saturday, March 16, 2024
📍 Where: Conestoga College, 299 Doon Valley, Kitchener, ON, N2G 4M4
Why You Should Participate:
- Compete both provincially and nationally to demonstrate your exceptional cabinet-making skills.
- Win fabulous prizes! Trophies and monetary rewards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places!
- First place winners get a chance to compete in the National Contest for even more prizes!
- All participants will be recognized with a Certificate of Participation.
- Enjoy complimentary food and beverages.
- Receive a swag bag filled with goodies!
🌟 Don’t Miss Out:
- Limited spots available! Secure your place early to avoid disappointment.
- Registration closes: Friday, March 1, 2024.
📩 Want More Info?
- For detailed information, please contact us at info.on@awmac.com.
- Alternatively, talk to your College Instructor for insights and guidance.