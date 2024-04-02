Shark RS1000 PRO by Next Wave CNC

The Shark RS1000 PRO upgrades any router table into a two-axis CNC, enabling precise adjustments down to one-thousandth of an inch. This technology, paired with a full-color LCD touch screen, enhances accuracy across a 12-inch fence travel and 3.5-inch router lift. It supports various measurements and comes preloaded with applications for common joinery tasks. Designed for ease of use, it saves setup time, reduces errors, and fits standard router motors, including a 2 ¼” dust port for clean operations. The Shark RS1000 PRO, with its innovative design and memory feature for repeat settings, transforms routing tasks with efficiency and creativity, backed by a two-year warranty.