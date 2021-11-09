NKBA 30 Under 30: Shantelle Yablonski

Shantelle Yablonski, Senior Design Consultant with Superior Cabinets Saskatoon, has been selected as a 2022 Thirty Under 30 recipient, awarded by the American National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). Yablonski was selected from hundreds of nominations throughout North America through a rigorous selection process, recognizing her as an outstanding professional in the Kitchen and Bath Industry. There were four Canadian winners this year, including Cara Hansen from Triple Dot Design Studio in Vancouver, BC.

The NKBA’s esteemed Thirty Under 30 program recognizes accomplished young professionals under 30, who are making waves in kitchen and bath design, remodeling, sales, and manufacturing. This program is proudly sponsored by Delta Faucet Company and Signature Kitchen Suite.

“To be a part of this year’s Thirty Under 30 class means I’ve been recognized for my contributions to the industry by my colleagues and peers, which is an extremely high honour for me. I’m so grateful and ecstatic to have been selected,” said Yablonski. She got her start in the Kitchen and Bath Industry when she earned her Diploma as an Interior Design Technologist from Lethbridge College in 2016.

After graduating, she joined the Superior Cabinets team in Saskatoon in 2017 as a Showroom Coordinator. Starting in this role exposed her to many elements of the business, and Yablonski seized the opportunity to use this time to learn, grow, and assist her team with designs, selections, and customer service. After 16 months, Yablonski advanced to a Design Consultant role and then naturally to a Senior Design Consultant role. She increased her scope of design, customer service, sales success, order accuracy, and account management.

Yablonski’s accolades speak for themselves, as she has earned numerous 5 Star Reviews on Google and consistently hits her goals for her position as a Senior Design Consultant with Superior Cabinets. You can also see her work on her Instagram Page, Shantelle Yablonski Kitchen and Bath Design.

Superior Cabinets has been fortunate to have had two winners selected for the program, since it began in 2013. In 2016, Tansley Hayes, Senior Design Consultant, was chosen as an NKBA Thirty Under 30 winner. The incoming 2022 NKBA Thirty Under 30 class will be officially inducted on the KBIS NeXT Stage in Orlando, Florida, on February 8th, 2022, at 9:30 AM during the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show.