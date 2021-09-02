SERVO-DRIVE uno

Blum presents the electrical motion support system for sink cabinets.

A single touch suffices, and the pull-out opens automatically and closes again softly and effortlessly with soft-close BLUMOTION. Fronts stay clean, and waste goes in the bin. The standalone set is practical to use, easy to install, and ideal for retrofitting. Set content includes pre-assembled SERVO-DRIVE unit, bracket profile and attachment brackets, distance bumpers, water drip protection, 12-watt transformer, and installation templates.