Service+ by Häfele is a premier, custom lighting solution service designed to cater to diverse lighting needs with precision and efficiency. This innovative service offers bespoke LED lightbar manufacturing, starting from a single unit, ensuring that even the most unique requirements can be met with ease. Beyond mere product provision, Service+ stands out by offering a professional lighting design service, where experienced lighting design professionals collaborate with clients to create tailored lighting designs that align perfectly with the specific needs of each project.

Understanding the dynamic nature of modern lighting demands, Service+ by Häfele is more than just a service; it’s a partnership. It aims to integrate seamlessly with your business, providing that extra support necessary for you to focus on what you do best – serving your customers. The commitment of Service+ goes beyond just fulfilling orders; it’s about being an extension of your team, aiding in making your work processes faster and more efficient.