Securing Timely Payments: Canada’s New Legislation to Protect Construction Workers

The Canadian construction industry, employing approximately 1.5 million people, has recently witnessed a significant development with the implementation of the Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act. This legislation, coming into effect on December 9, 2023, addresses the critical issue of payment delays in the construction sector, ensuring the timely and predictable payment of contractors and subcontractors. This move is a response to long-standing concerns raised by industry stakeholders and is aimed at protecting vital construction jobs and streamlining business interactions with the Government of Canada.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced the enforcement of this legislation, which mandates a structured payment timeline throughout the construction contract chain. Under this new act, the federal government must pay contractors within 28 days of receiving a proper invoice. Subsequently, contractors are required to pay their subcontractors within 7 days, and this pattern continues down to sub-subcontractors. This structured approach aims to maintain financial stability and support for small and medium-sized construction companies, ensuring the continuation of critical federal infrastructure projects like building and bridge works.

The act also stipulates a one-year period, starting from December 9, 2023, for all existing construction contracts to comply with its terms. This transition period allows for the existing contracts to adapt to the new requirements.

Despite the Government of Canada’s strong track record of paying 90% of its invoices within the prior 30-day mandatory period, the new legislation was necessitated by reported delays further down the payment chain. The development of the Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act involved national consultations with industry representatives and collaboration with other government departments and key construction industry stakeholders.

Additionally, the act allows for the designation of provinces and territories with similar prompt payment and adjudication regimes. Federal construction work in these designated regions will default to the province’s prompt payment regime. Currently, only Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta have fully implemented prompt payment regimes and have been designated as such.

In August 2023, the government contracted ADR Chambers Inc. to provide adjudication services and oversee the process, further bolstering the effectiveness of this legislation.

This legislation marks a major milestone in supporting the construction industry’s workforce, especially during challenging times. It underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring fair and timely payments, thus enhancing the financial stability and overall health of the Canadian construction sector.