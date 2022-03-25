Second TWIG Perennial

Last year in March, TWIG hosted the first annual Perennial. The first event took the form of a facilitated focus group with a cross-section of 25 people from the industry. The organization received feedback and input on how to serve the industry best.

This event helps TWIG focus its programming and events for its new funding cycle as TWIG, which starts in April. The recurring event aims to celebrate new growth, deepen relationships, and find collective strength through connected action to renew, rejuvenate and reimagine a shared vision for the future of forestry in the province. As the event evolves, the organizers aspire to have it as a yearly showcase of what developed in the past year – a wood exposition.

For this year, the organizers are working out the kinks but have set a date of May 28. The event will occur as a Hackathon, where participants will be grouped into multidisciplinary teams to develop new ideas for value-added wood products that utilize BC wood. Save the date, and stay tuned for more updates. There will be other opportunities for you to participate, so if you have a thought, then let us know!

Do you have a product or idea you want to showcase?

Do you have a material, process, or invention that you want to develop?

Are you part of a group that could benefit from participating?

Do you have access to fibre, waste material, or offcuts lying around?

Are you an educator, teacher, mentor?

Do you want to be a judge or facilitate the hackathon?

Reach out to Patrick at info@twigbc.ca to get in touch.