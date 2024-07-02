SCM North America and Randek of Sweden Announce Darren Foster as Randek Product Manager – North America

SCM North America and Randek of Sweden are excited to announce the promotion of Darren Foster to Randek Product Manager for the Housing Pre-fabricated Off-Site building sector of our direct to market business for all of the United States and Canada.

Darren has been with SCM for over 14 years, specializing in customer relations and machinery sales. He brings to this new role a breadth of expertise in machinery, technology, software, and strategic solutions for a wide range off-site construction machinery needs.

“I’m thrilled to hit the ground running in this new role,” Darren says. “Throughout my tenure with SCM, I’ve developed a strong understanding of machinery productivity and processes within the manufacturing industry. I look forward to leveraging this experience to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers. Together, we can revolutionize the off-site construction market.”

The Italian organization SCM Group and the Swedish company Randek AB have formed a strategic global agreement to provide comprehensive, integrated solutions for timber construction. This partnership aims to enhance and expand their technological offerings worldwide. SCM continues to pioneer advanced CNC machining centers for diverse construction elements, while Randek AB is renowned for its high-performance technologies in prefabricated housing. The agreement allows both companies to offer each other’s products, creating integrated solutions at an accelerated rate.