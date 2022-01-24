PRODUCTSsaws

Sawteq B-300

Homag

Homag’s Sawteq B-300 is an individually equipped single saw for trade and industry – for a wide range of cutting applications and ready for networked production.

High performance in a compact space is the strong point of the SAWTEQ B-300. This panel dividing saw is suitable for producing in batch size one and in smaller series and is ready for connection to automatic horizontal storage systems.

  • Designed for smooth material flow and precise logistics process
  • Also suitable for networked production processes
  • The saw can be expanded to meet increasing requirements: many options can be retrofitted
  • Compact design, extremely rugged
  • Operational flexibility thanks to custom configurations

Features:

  • Dimensionally accurate program fence
  • Rugged pressure beam for first-class cut quality
  • Central side pressure device: integrated directly in the saw carriage, which shortens cycle times
  • Ergonomic table height of 920 mm
  • Control software CADmatic 5
    • Intuitively understandable
    • Full HD widescreen multi-touch monitor
    • Harmonized user interface powerTouch
    • The new 3D assistance graphic supports the operator and is intuitive to operate
    • Ready for connection to Tapio
    • Graphically supported diagnostics
