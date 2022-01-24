Homag’s Sawteq B-300 is an individually equipped single saw for trade and industry – for a wide range of cutting applications and ready for networked production.
High performance in a compact space is the strong point of the SAWTEQ B-300. This panel dividing saw is suitable for producing in batch size one and in smaller series and is ready for connection to automatic horizontal storage systems.
- Designed for smooth material flow and precise logistics process
- Also suitable for networked production processes
- The saw can be expanded to meet increasing requirements: many options can be retrofitted
- Compact design, extremely rugged
- Operational flexibility thanks to custom configurations
Features:
- Dimensionally accurate program fence
- Rugged pressure beam for first-class cut quality
- Central side pressure device: integrated directly in the saw carriage, which shortens cycle times
- Ergonomic table height of 920 mm
- Control software CADmatic 5
- Intuitively understandable
- Full HD widescreen multi-touch monitor
- Harmonized user interface powerTouch
- The new 3D assistance graphic supports the operator and is intuitive to operate
- Ready for connection to Tapio
- Graphically supported diagnostics