Homag’s Sawteq B-300 is an individually equipped single saw for trade and industry – for a wide range of cutting applications and ready for networked production.

High performance in a compact space is the strong point of the SAWTEQ B-300. This panel dividing saw is suitable for producing in batch size one and in smaller series and is ready for connection to automatic horizontal storage systems.

Designed for smooth material flow and precise logistics process

Also suitable for networked production processes

The saw can be expanded to meet increasing requirements: many options can be retrofitted

Compact design, extremely rugged

Operational flexibility thanks to custom configurations

Features: