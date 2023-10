Featuring SawStop’s world-renowned safety technology that stops the blade on contact with skin, the new 10” Compact Table Saw from SawStop is the smallest and most affordable SawStop table saw available. With a rack and pinion fence, and a quick-tilt bevel with micro-adjust, the CTS provides reliably precise cuts, in a small portable package, easily fitting in a car, truck or van, allowing you to bring safety and precision wherever you need it.