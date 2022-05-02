Save The Date: Woodworking Technology Days 2022

Members of the Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA) are excited to join their efforts again to present this unique event, offering an expansive display of industrial woodworking machinery. This year’s edition will run for five days, from Tuesday to Saturday, October 18-22, 2022, from 9:00 to 5:00.

The success of last year’s WTD has confirmed the industry’s interest in this new and different formula which opens the doors to eight showrooms of leading Canadian organizations. This allows us to show you more machinery and several impressive demos in optimal conditions, favouring a closer one-on-one visitor experience. The focus will be on solutions and technologies that can help you stay competitive and face labour shortages.

Watch for more information as we soon launch our new WTD website and open registration. No other show or single event in Canada brings you as much!