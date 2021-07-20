Save the Date for WTD

The Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA) members are both pleased and excited to join their efforts again, bringing to the Canadian industry a unique and broad display of industrial woodworking machinery. This year, the event will run for six days from Monday, November 1ST to Saturday 6th, 2021, taking place simultaneously at all the participating members’ GTA showrooms. You can expect to see the latest technology available from top leading manufacturers – including some North-American premieres – and have the opportunity to attend impressive in-person live demos. No other show or single event brings you as much! Mark on your calendar and check the CWMDA website to know more!

The CWMDA represents a group of major organizations in Canada and has served the Canadian industry for over 35 years. For more information, visit www.cwmda-acdmb.ca