Saskatchewan Donates Nearly Two Million to Skilled Trades Programs

The province of Saskatchewan is making urgent efforts to support projects in the skilled trades sector by providing nearly two million dollars in funding. The contribution will be allocated toward two organizations, the Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres, that offer entry-level trades programs and both locations will receive $961,000 each in funding. The monetary donation is designed to support tradespeople in Saskatchewan by allowing them to further develop their skills.

The funding announcement was revealed by the province’s Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Jeremy Harrison at the beginning of the month. “Saskatchewan is full of opportunities in the trades, and our government supports job seekers who are looking to develop their skills and pursue their careers in trade professions,” stated Harrison. “This funding will enable the effective and successful delivery of skills training programs that grow and develop our provincial labour force.”

Skilled Trades Support Sustainable Economic Growth

Saskatchewan is joining the likes of Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and other provinces in an attempt to aid young people entering the trades with hands-on workforce training programs. The Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres will offer program participants the opportunity to learn and develop the skills they need to succeed in the industry and their future endeavours.

The organizations have high completion and employment rates for those in their programs. Regina experienced a rise in enrolments of 190 students while Saskatoon had 175. “The Regina Trades and Skills Centre is grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan’s support for the responsive skills and trades training we provided,” Regina Trades and Skills Centre executive director Bryan Shankowsky said. “This is further proof that we are an important component in creating an environment that supports sustainable economic growth.”

“Demand for our programs continues from every direction: local employers, many we know by name; partnership opportunities with industry; and with those that touch us the most at the centre, participants looking to move ahead in careers that, for many, may have seemed out of their reach,” explained Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centre executive director, Karen Cederwal. “Recognition of our efforts and continued support from the Government of Saskatchewan enables us to continue this important work that ultimately increases growth, in and for, everyone involved.”

Saskatchewan plans to continue supporting programs and services that advance their economy and the growth of the province forward. Their Growth Plan goals seek to add 100,000 new jobs by 2030. In the 2023-2024 budget, the provincial government announced that four million dollars will be allocated to increase skilled trades training seats, especially for construction-related programs and jobs, and $1.2 million towards the Apprenticeship Training Allowance.