Sansin Announces Global Expansion

The Sansin Corporation, a global leader in environmentally friendly, high-performance wood protection, announced expanding operations in Europe and the United States.

For 35 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally-friendly, water-borne interior and exterior wood products and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability, and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes, and preservatives use water, not petroleum solvents, to penetrate and protect wood naturally. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Sansin has offices in the Netherlands and Rhode Island and dealer locations in Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Australasia.

The company, which is family-owned and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, has opened a new facility, centrally located in the Netherlands, the European hub for sales, operations, and distribution. Jan Willem Bos has been tapped as Managing Director of the European facility operating under TimberTek Solutions B.V.

Built on more than 35 years of experience in water-borne, environmentally friendly wood protection, TimberTek Solutions offers a suite of products and services for those passionate about protecting and beautifying wood. Based in Holland, TimberTek serves customers across Europe, including mass timber and other specialty wood manufacturers, timber cladding, factory finishing, log and timber artisans, and architects. TimberTek Solutions is the European hub for sales, operations, and supply of industry-leading wood protection products and services.

A European sales and operations team will be formed to service dealers, OEMs, and architectural projects with product, samples, and custom requests.

Sansin is simultaneously starting up a manufacturing, distribution, and sales location in the U.S. under Sansin America, Inc., with plans to be fully operational by spring 2023. This facility will support future product development and finishing operations.

“Demand for wood in building construction has risen quickly and is expected to grow at a rapid pace as architects and customers consider wood to be the most sustainable building material. With this growth comes increasing market demand for Sansin’s high-performance, water-borne wood protection products that are penetrating, environmentally friendly, and durable,” said Sansin’s Managing Director Sjoerd Bos.

The new locations will help service the company’s current and growing global customer base. “For more than 35 years, our passion has been protecting and beautifying wood. Increased use of wood globally is not just good for the industry at large, but also good for our planet; so, we see this as a positive for more than just our company,” explained Bos.

Sansin has protected some of the most impressive wooden structures in the world.