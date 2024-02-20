Sames North America Announces Regan Murray as President of Sames Americas

Plymouth, Michigan, February 13, 2024 – Sames North America, a leader in the coatings and finishing industry, is proud to announce an exciting expansion in leadership roles within the company. Regan Murray, the current President of Sames North America, will now also serve as President of Sames Americas, encompassing responsibilities across North, Central, and South America.

In his new role, Murray will continue to oversee operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while also taking charge of our teams in Brazil and Argentina. This strategic move aims to unify and strengthen Sames’ presence across the Americas, fostering growth and operational excellence throughout the region.

Regan Murray brings to this expanded role over a decade of leadership experience and success within Sames North America. His profound knowledge of the industry and visionary leadership have been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and market penetration in North America. Murray’s appointment as President of Sames Americas is a testament to his exceptional capabilities and the confidence the company places in his leadership.

Sames North America is excited about the opportunities this leadership expansion presents. The company looks forward to Murray’s continued leadership and strategic guidance as Sames Americas strives to set new benchmarks in the coatings and finishing industry across the entire continent.