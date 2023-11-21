Sames North America Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Powder Lab in Plymouth, Michigan

Plymouth, Michigan – November 15: Sames North America Corporation is excited to announce the grand opening and dedication of its new State-of-the-Art Powder Lab located at 45001 5 Mile Road, Plymouth, Michigan. This cutting-edge facility underlines Sames North America’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in powder coating technology.

The Powder Lab is a significant milestone, representing a major investment in the advancement of research and development in this field. The lab is designed to provide a comprehensive platform for showcasing Sames North America’s advanced manual and automatic powder application technologies to its customers.

Key Features of the Powder Lab:

Dynamic Color Change with Inobooth: Experience the innovative Rapid Color Change technology that sets new standards in the industry.

Seamless Automation with Inogun A and InoBell: These automation solutions are engineered to enhance efficiency and productivity in powder applications.

Revolutionary Inocoat Manual Applicators Featuring TEC5 Technology: TEC5 technology brings unmatched powder transfer efficiency, superior wrap-around effects, and unparalleled penetration for complex-shaped parts.

Sames North America invites all interested parties to join in celebrating this significant occasion and to witness firsthand the future of powder application technology at the new Powder Lab.

For those interested in a demonstration or seeking more information, please reach out to Sames at marketing.us@sames.com.

Media Contact Rhonda Joslin, Marketing Manager, Sames North America

Email: Rhonda.joslin@sames.com