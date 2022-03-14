Salice Opens A New World of Elegance and Refinement 1

Exedra2 – Double pocket door system with CAM-assisted door extraction and cushioned door insertion

Exedra2 is the innovative and exceptionally performing evolution of the Exedra pocket door system, which, thanks to its ingeniously engineered mechanism, enables the simultaneous opening of two linked doors. The system is available in two versions:

Exedra2 Star, where the compartment that houses the mechanism is always hidden by the cover panel, which is fixed to the front of the system.

In the second version, Exedra2 Smart, the door edges are visible when they are folded into their compartment, and, as a result, the system requires less depth of the cabinet.

There are no load-bearing frontal profiles on either the top or bottom of the cabinet, thus eliminating any need for additional central supports. Furthermore, the absence of a frontal lower track makes it adaptable to systems raised from the ground or placed on a cupboard or a chest of drawers.

In addition to its elegance, Exedra2 also stands out for its practicality of use. Opening and closing the doors with one hand is effortless, thanks to the handle fixed at the edges of the doors. This smooth movement means that doors can be closed quickly and easily, making Exedra2 a functional and practical solution in many applications, from kitchens and living rooms to walk-in wardrobes, home office solutions, laundry rooms, and in storage applications.