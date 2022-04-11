Sales In Wood Products Grew Despite February Protests

Manufacturing sales increased for the fifth consecutive month, up 4.2% to $67.7 billion in February on higher sales in 14 of 21 industries, led by the motor vehicle (+25.0%), food (+5.3%), petroleum and coal (+6.7%), and wood (+8.5%) industries.

Total manufacturing sales rose 19.5% on a year-over-year basis in February. In February, sales of wood products rose 8.5% to $4.5 billion, driven primarily by higher prices and volumes. Wood product sales have been trending upward since September 2021. Prices of lumber and other wood products increased 6.4% in February 2022, while exports of forestry products and building and packaging materials posted a 5.6% gain. Sales of wood in constant dollars increased 5.4% month over month in February.

Sales increase in all provinces

In February, manufacturing sales increased in all provinces, led by Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

In Alberta, sales rose 7.2% to $8.4 billion in February, the fifth consecutive monthly increase, on higher sales in 13 of 21 industries, led by the petroleum and coal (+12.3%), food (+6.4%), and wood (+16.0%) product industries. Chemical sales marked the most significant decrease, down 5.6% to $1.2 billion in February.

Sales in British Columbia increased 3.2% to $5.7 billion in February, primarily on higher sales of wood products (+8.4%). An increase in building and construction activities combined with supply chain disruptions surrounding wood manufacturers resulted in higher prices and demand for softwood lumber. On a year-over-year basis, total sales in British Columbia rose 9.4% in February.

Higher prices of raw materials driven mainly by global supply chain disruptions have contributed to the growth in total inventories since January 2021. Year over year, total inventories rose 20.4% in February 2022.

Protests against health measures impact

Based on respondent feedback, the protests against health measures across the country had moderate impacts on manufacturing activities in February. At the national level, the protests impacted about 17.7% of manufacturing plants, mainly through disruptions in transportation (13.2%) and shortages of raw materials (8.3%).