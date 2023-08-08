SAIT Leads the Way in Skills Canada Competitions with Impressive Medal Haul

July, 19 – SAIT (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology) reaffirmed its position as Alberta’s most decorated post-secondary institution in the Skills Canada competitions, securing an outstanding 34 medals at the provincial level and six more medals at the national competition held in Winnipeg.

One of SAIT’s skilled apprentices, Jonathan Straub, shares his inspiring journey as a cabinetmaker and his pursuit of excellence in the trades.

Jonathan Straub, whose woodworking journey was inspired by his cabinetmaker grandfather, found his passion for cabinetmaking during high school shop class. Encouragement from teachers and friends motivated him to pursue his dreams at SAIT. After two years of woodworking experience, he seized the opportunity to apprentice under a journeyperson while attending SAIT’s cabinetmaking program.

Straub’s strengths in mathematics and hands-on learning complement the demands of the cabinetmaking program. His apprenticeship has allowed him to explore the history of construction, drawing inspiration from ancient civilizations like the Aztecs, the artistic components of Pompeii, and nature-inspired techniques from Japan. The program at SAIT grants him creative freedom and encourages him to strive for excellence.

He credits his instructors for their unwavering support and constant drive to push him to improve. Rather than settling for good, they inspire him to aim for perfection, a vital trait in the woodworking profession.

“It’s not, ‘Okay, you’re done this project, you’re done for the day.’ It’s, ‘Go try something else. Re-do the dovetail and see if you can get 100% instead of 90.’ They pushed me to really get that excellence in my head, which is needed for what we do,” says Straub.

The program at SAIT is designed to cater to individual learning styles, granting students the freedom to express themselves and explore their passions. This approach, along with the support of his instructors, has left a lasting impression on Straub.

With a few years left in his apprenticeship, Straub aspires to become a high school construction teacher, driven by the profound impact that his own shop teachers had on his life. His desire to work with youth and nurture their talents in woodworking propels him towards his goal.

Straub shares words of wisdom for aspiring tradespeople: Start with the pre-employment program at SAIT if you’re new to the field; trades are rewarding and provide the satisfaction of witnessing a project come to life from start to finish. He also reassures potential students that the instructors at SAIT are supportive and accommodating, meeting students where they are and helping them succeed.

The Skills competitions, often likened to the Olympics for trades, inspire and encourage high school students to explore careers in the trades. For SAIT students under the age of 25, the competitions serve as a platform to showcase their exceptional abilities and skills.

SAIT’s commitment to nurturing skilled talent and promoting excellence in the trades is evident through the achievements of students like Jonathan Straub. As SAIT continues to lead the way in the Skills Canada competitions, it further solidifies its reputation as a premier institution for trades education and career advancement.