Russian Birch Is Out, Reinforced Plywood Is in According to Garnica

Russia authorized export bans on Russian timber and other wood products in 2022 as a reaction to the Canadian and American sanctions against the country for invading Ukraine. The FSC and other international timber certification bodies in the U.S., and Canada have either banned or placed substantial restrictions on Russian timber. This was unfortunate news for North American consumers, as Russian birch is beloved and one of the most popular wood types for residential homes. It’s incredibly durable, visually appealing, and more affordable than other wood types. However, it’s not the only wood product with these versatile qualities.

As Russian and Baltic timber or “conflict timber” is no longer being exported to North America, the wood and furniture industry is left searching for viable alternatives. Although there are few optimal substitutes, Garnica has found an optimal replacement for Russian birch, reinforced globulus plywood. As a global leader in high-quality, environmentally-friendly plywood solutions, Garnica’s plywood products offer premium lightness, and exceptional quality, is durable and machinable, and offers supreme stability and uniformity.

Ideal for mobility and transportation, exterior and interior construction projects, furniture manufacturing, packaging, and DIY projects, globulus plywood offers an array of opportunities. Birch-faced globulus plywood is reinforced with a uniform finish and stability, does not require additional sanding and processing, and is sourced from European plantations. Reinforced globulus maple is multipurpose plywood composed of exposed edges and exceptional bond quality which is ideal for artistic furniture or fixtures. The globulus poplar core is combined with eucalyptus which reinforces the panel and makes it easy to machine while being equipped with decorative multi-layer edges.

Poplar is perfect for sustainability and its primary advantage is its expedited growth cycle of 10-15 years. Traditionally used for furniture, door and window frames, carpentry, and packaging, poplar has evolved for commercial and technological uses. It’s considered to be much more valuable for the cost for both structural and non-structural purposes, supports the circular economy, and offers an excellent strength-to-weight ratio.

There is yet to be an indication of when the ban on Russian timber will seize. For some consumers, this may be frustrating to hear, but it’s important to know that there are first-rate alternatives out there that are equally, if not more, capable than “conflict timber”.