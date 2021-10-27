Biesse’s Rover A FT is the new high-performance CNC machining center for Nesting operations. Compact and efficient, with a gantry structure, the Rover A FT offers top-of-the-range technology and guarantees optimum precision in every machining operation. The 5-axis unit with a direct drive motor offers maximum flexibility in inclined and interpolated machining operations, with no need to fear excessive stress.

The market expects a change in manufacturing processes to enable companies to accept the largest possible number of orders. This is coupled with maintaining high-quality standards while offering product customisation with quick and clearly defined delivery times. So Biesse responded with high-tech, innovative solutions for nesting operations. Rover A FT is the new high-performance machining centre for Nesting operations. Compact and efficient, with a gantry structure, the Rover A FT offers top-of-the-range technology and guarantees optimum precision in every machining operation.

Rover A FT is composed of an extremely robust and well-balanced structure designed to handle demanding machining requirements without compromising product quality.

The Gantry structure with dual X motors is designed to increase precision and reliability standards for machining operations.

The reinforced transmission guides lend the machine greater rigidity, boosting the level of precision and machining quality.

Higher motor power increases acceleration up to 4 m/s2 and speeds up to 105 m/min, minimising waiting times and reducing cycle times.

All Biesse FT tables can use the multizone technology that concentrates the vacuum in the locking areas corresponding to the most commonly loaded panel format.

The vacuum modules can be directly positioned on the support panel

The modules can be quickly and easily used, even without the auxiliary vacuum system, without compromising the hold on the panel.

Two types of nesting tables are available, based on different technologies depending on the application and the customer’s end product: FT Plus and HFT.

FT Plus

Allows Biesse clamps to be used to hold solid wood elements or complex, small pieces. The extensiveness and increase in payload provide maximum flexibility across machining operations.

HFT (High Flow Table)

Inspired by the customers’ experience, the high vacuum flow rate renders the work table ideal for machining operations on sheets with automatic loading and unloading.

Maximum results are thanks to the option of equipping the machine with 5-axis technology.

The Rover A FT can be fitted with the same components used on other top‐of‐the‐range models. The electrospindle, boring head, and aggregates are designed and manufactured for Biesse by HSD, the global leader in this sector.