ROCHELEAU – Nova Pro Scala
The new generation of Nova Pro Scala drawers combines form and function.
For the rectangular railing, every element without exception, have been optimized. From the front fastening to the back panel connection and the integrated tilt angle adjustment, everything fits and matches.
Different needs, different heights
The drawers are offered in 5 different heights and 2 finishes, Glacier and Stone.
Specifications:
- Full extension
- Soft closing
- Load capacity of 40 kg or 70 kg
- Possibility of adding a touch-open mechanism while retaining the soft closing