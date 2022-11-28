PRODUCTS

ROCHELEAU – Nova Pro Scala

The new generation of Nova Pro Scala drawers combines form and function.

For the rectangular railing, every element without exception, have been optimized. From the front fastening to the back panel connection and the integrated tilt angle adjustment, everything fits and matches.

 

Different needs, different heights

The drawers are offered in 5 different heights and 2 finishes, Glacier and Stone.

Specifications:

  • Full extension
  • Soft closing
  • Load capacity of 40 kg or 70 kg
  • Possibility of adding a touch-open mechanism while retaining the soft closing
You might also like
PRODUCTS

CRAFTSMAN – V20* BRUSHLESS RP™

coatings

AkzoNobel – Color of the year 2023, Wild Wonder

hinges

SUGATSUNE – Olympia concealed hinge

PRODUCTS

CEFLA – Prima