Rising Costs and Prices in Manufacturing

From January to early February, Statistics Canada conducted the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions for the first quarter of 2022. The survey collects information on the environment businesses are currently operating in and their expectations moving forward.

Businesses expect to face a variety of obstacles over the next three months related to rising costs, hiring, and recruitment, as well as those related to supply chains. Many businesses facing challenges maintaining inventory levels or acquiring inputs, products, and supplies, either domestically or abroad, expect these challenges to worsen in the short term. Over the next three months, half of the businesses expect their profitability to remain relatively unchanged; over one-third expect to increase the prices they charge.

Businesses expect to face challenges related to rising costs

Businesses face a variety of obstacles and future unknowns. The rising cost of inputs, including labour, capital, energy, and raw materials, was the most commonly expected obstacle over the next three months, with 50.3% of businesses expecting it to be an obstacle, up from 42.5% of companies in the fourth quarter of 2021. The rising cost of inputs was expected to be an obstacle for 73.7% of businesses in manufacturing. Over 35% of companies expect the cost of insurance to be an obstacle over the next three months. Another anticipated rising cost is transportation, which is anticipated by 53.3% of manufacturing businesses.

More businesses expect to raise prices

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.4% on an annual average basis in 2021, the fastest pace since 1991 (+5.6%), following an increase of 0.7% in 2020. When asked about their expectations over the next three months, 35.7% of businesses expect to raise prices. Companies in manufacturing (55.7%) are the second most likely to expect to raise prices. Nearly half (49.6%) of businesses expect profitability to remain relatively unchanged. Over 34% expect their profitability to decrease over the next three months, while 12.9% expect it to increase.

Majority of businesses have the cash or liquid assets required to operate

Over 76% of companies had the cash or liquid assets needed to operate over the next three months. Just over 25% of companies reported that they could not take on more debt, up from nearly 19.4% of businesses in the fourth quarter of 2021. Nearly one-quarter (23.3%) of businesses have plans to expand or restructure or to acquire, merge with, or invest in other companies in the next year. Up slightly from the fourth quarter of 2021, 4.3% of businesses plan to transfer or sell their business within the following year. Meanwhile, 2.2% of companies plan to close, down slightly from 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

2021 revenues compared to 2019 revenues

Nearly half (48.1%) of businesses reported higher or the same revenues in 2021 compared with 2019. Of these businesses, 48.6% said that their revenues were not affected or had been higher in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In comparison, 38.8% reported that revenues were affected by the pandemic but had recovered in 2021.