Richelieu Reports Solid Q2 Growth with Notable Increase in U.S. Sales

Montreal, QC – July 11, 2024 – Richelieu (TSX: RCH) continues to demonstrate strong growth, reporting a 2% increase in sales for the second quarter ending May 31, 2024. The company achieved total sales of $481.4 million, with a significant contribution from its U.S. market, which saw a 6% rise in sales to US$150.5 million.

Key Financial Highlights:

Quarterly Performance:

Total Sales: $481.4 million, up 2% from the same period in 2023.

$481.4 million, up 2% from the same period in 2023. Canadian Sales: $276.3 million.

$276.3 million. U.S. Sales: US$150.5 million, up 6%.

US$150.5 million, up 6%. EBITDA: $53.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 11.2%.

$53.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 11.2%. Net Earnings: $23.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share.

$23.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share. Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $55.7 million.

$55.7 million. Share Buyback: Repurchased 480,820 common shares for $18.6 million.

First Half-Year Performance:

For the first half of 2024, Richelieu reported:

Total Sales: $888.3 million, including $508.3 million in Canada and US$280.4 million in the United States.

$888.3 million, including $508.3 million in Canada and US$280.4 million in the United States. EBITDA: $94.2 million, with an EBITDA margin of 10.6%.

$94.2 million, with an EBITDA margin of 10.6%. Net Earnings: $38.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share.

$38.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $56.2 million.

$56.2 million. Working Capital: $616.0 million, with a current ratio of 3.3:1.

Strategic Acquisitions and Expansions:

Richelieu’s growth strategy is underpinned by several strategic acquisitions and expansion projects. In Q2 2024, the company completed the acquisition of Allegheny Plywood, a distributor specializing in panels and decorative surfaces, operating distribution centers in Pittsburgh, Allentown, and Cleveland. This acquisition follows earlier transactions, including Olympic Forest Products and Rapid Start, collectively adding approximately $60 million in annual sales and enhancing Richelieu’s presence in key markets.

The company’s recent expansion in Calgary consolidates two centers into a single 250,000-square-foot warehouse, centralizing the distribution for retail customers in Western Canada. Optimization of distribution activities for the retailer market in Ontario and Eastern Canada is ongoing, with significant operational efficiencies anticipated.

Financial Position and Outlook:

Despite the 2% growth in sales, Richelieu’s EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $53.8 million, a 12.6% decrease from the same quarter in 2023, primarily due to lower gross margins and increased operating expenses related to recent expansion projects. Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $23.4 million, a 23.7% decline year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Richelieu remains well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities, particularly in the renovation sector, driven by housing shortages in Canada and the United States. The company’s strategic focus on innovation, market diversification, and value-added services is expected to support continued growth and shareholder value creation.

Dividend Declaration: Richelieu’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2024. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act of Canada.