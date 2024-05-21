Richelieu Hardware Hosts Exciting Trends Event in Mississauga

Mississauga, ON – Richelieu Hardware is thrilled to announce its upcoming Trends Event, set to take place on June 6th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richelieu Mississauga showroom located at 6425 Airport Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E4. This event promises to be an insightful and engaging day for professionals and enthusiasts in the decorative hardware and smart living solutions industry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of free seminars, vendor demonstrations, and on-site promotions. The event will also feature exciting giveaways and numerous networking opportunities with industry experts and peers.

Event Highlights:

Free Seminars: Simple Lighting Is Easy Income: 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. New Developments In Closet Solutions: 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Lean Manufacturing And Its Benefits: 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Simple Lighting Is Easy Income (Repeat Session): 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. European Trends: 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Vendor Demonstrations: Experience the latest products and innovations from leading suppliers.

Experience the latest products and innovations from leading suppliers. On-Site Promotions: Exclusive offers available only during the event.

Exclusive offers available only during the event. Giveaways: A chance to win exciting prizes throughout the day.

This event is an excellent opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights into the latest trends and technologies in the industry, as well as to enhance their knowledge on various topics such as lighting solutions, closet innovations, and lean manufacturing practices.

To ensure a spot in the seminars, please register by emailing: seminarregtrendevent@richelieu.com. For general event inquiries, please contact rsvptrendevent@richelieu.com.