Richelieu Hardware Calgary and Jeco Custom Wood Finishing Announce the “Trade up/Barter Challenge” to Benefit Charities

Calgary, AB – June 30, 2024 – Richelieu Hardware Calgary and Jeco Custom Wood Finishing are excited to announce an innovative community initiative, the “Trade up/Barter Challenge,” set to commence on July 1, 2024. This unique event encourages participants to engage in a barter system, trading items of progressively higher value, all in the spirit of charity and community engagement.

Event Duration: July 1, 2024, to January 10, 2025

The Challenge: Participants will start with a 1-gallon kit of SIVAM Acrylic, generously donated by Richelieu Calgary. The objective is to trade this initial item for another of higher value and to continue trading items, with the aim of reaching a minimum cumulative value of $20,000. This creative initiative not only fosters a sense of community but also brings an element of fun and competition to charitable activities.

How It Works:

Each participant begins with a 1-gallon kit of SIVAM Acrylic.

The goal is to trade up the kit for items of higher value.

Trades can continue indefinitely until January 10, 2025.

All trades are final.

The Grand Finale: The challenge culminates in an auction to be held at Ollive’s Auction in January 2025. At this event, the final traded items from each participant will be auctioned off. The proceeds from the auction will benefit various charities, with the winning team’s proceeds going to their charity of choice. Additionally, 25% of the runner-up team’s proceeds will also be donated to the winning team’s chosen charity, while the remaining 75% will go to the runner-up team’s selected charity.

Charity Donations:

Winning Team : Proceeds go to their chosen charity.

: Proceeds go to their chosen charity. Runner-Up Team : 75% of proceeds go to their chosen charity. 25% of proceeds go to the winning team’s charity.

:

Join the Challenge: Community members and businesses are encouraged to participate and become part of this exciting journey. Follow the progress of the trades and see how small items can transform into significant contributions to worthy causes.