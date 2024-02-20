Richelieu CEU at KBIS 2024 – A Must-Attend for Kitchen Industry Professionals

Location: Richelieu booth # N3117, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Available Dates and Times:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024: Sessions at 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM

Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Sessions at 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM

Richelieu is revolutionizing product education at this year’s Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with a unique offering: certified continuing education units (CEUs) through a captivating 30-minute booth tour!

Curated by the esteemed Kenn Busch, a veteran in design industry education from Material Intelligence LLC, this exclusive CEU opportunity is titled: “Functional Solutions for Future Kitchens: Innovations that improve accessibility lifestyle trends and make the most of smaller spaces.”

In today’s kitchen design landscape, accessibility and space efficiency are paramount. While designers are in constant pursuit of information, inspiration is the key ingredient that truly transforms their vision. This CEU session is designed to ignite creativity and provide a deep dive into Richelieu’s cutting-edge innovations, setting a new standard for functional kitchen solutions.

Featured Innovations Include:

A versatile two-way drawer system,

The latest advancements in blind-corner storage solutions,

An ingenious hide-away cutting board and cutlery tray,

Revolutionary undercabinet lighting that transforms workspaces.

Learning Objectives: By the end of this course, participants will be equipped to:

Identify groundbreaking hardware solutions for modern kitchen and cabinetry design.

Understand how these innovations enhance accessibility for individuals with reduced mobility.

Appreciate the significance of advanced lighting solutions in improving functionality over kitchen work areas.

Recognize and apply design trends and solutions that address current and future kitchen needs.

Why Attend? This session is more than just an educational opportunity—it’s an inspiration-packed experience that showcases Richelieu’s leadership in developing functional solutions for the kitchen industry. Attendees will not only earn CEU credits but also gain valuable insights into navigating the future of kitchen design with innovative solutions.

This session is more than just an educational opportunity—it's an inspiration-packed experience that showcases Richelieu's leadership in developing functional solutions for the kitchen industry. Attendees will not only earn CEU credits but also gain valuable insights into navigating the future of kitchen design with innovative solutions.