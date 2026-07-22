Richelieu and Blum Mark 40 Years of Serving Canadian Cabinetmakers

Richelieu and Blum are marking 40 years of partnership serving Canadian cabinetmakers and other industry professionals with hardware, technical expertise and national distribution support.

The relationship has been built around shared priorities that include innovation, product quality and reliability. Over four decades, the two companies have expanded their collaboration to support manufacturers, cabinetmakers, designers and building professionals across Canada.

A central part of the partnership has been the development of technical expertise and an extensive Canadian distribution network for Blum products. Through Richelieu’s reach, customers from coast to coast have access to hardware solutions, product knowledge and industry support.

The companies said the long-term relationship reflects a continuing commitment to supplying customers with high-quality products and technologies while maintaining dependable service.

Richelieu is also reaffirming its commitment to providing customers with access to leading products, technical solutions and support. The company said its goal remains to help Canadian cabinetmakers and manufacturers select and apply hardware that meets their production, design and performance requirements.

The 40-year milestone highlights the role long-term supplier and distributor relationships play in supporting Canada’s cabinetmaking and secondary wood manufacturing sectors. As hardware technologies continue to evolve, technical knowledge, product availability and responsive support remain important considerations for manufacturers and design professionals.

Richelieu and Blum’s partnership continues to focus on delivering those resources to customers throughout the country.