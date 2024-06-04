NEWS

Revolutionize Your Tech Integration: Master Lean Methods

Join Planit Canada, WEB-CAB, and Lean Advisors for an enlightening webinar on June 13th at 1 PM ET, focusing on the fusion of Lean methodologies with technology to drive business success.

Speakers:

  • Sarah Woolverton, Director, WEB-CAB
  • Julia Novik, President, Lean Advisors & Founder, Canada Health Net
  • Adan Hofmann, Business Consultant, Lean Advisors

Webinar Highlights:

  • Harnessing Lean and Technology for growth
  • Streamlining processes with Value Stream Mapping
  • Aligning tech investments for sustainable ROI

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your tech integration strategy.

For more information and registration, visit WEB-CAB.

You might also like
Business

Weinig Holz-Her Canada Transitions to a Direct Sales Model

NEWS

Has Lumber Finally Hit Bottom?

NEWS

Akhurst Machinery Group Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Marinus…

NEWS

Extra-large CNC Panel Processing Solution Draws Attention