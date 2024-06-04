Revolutionize Your Tech Integration: Master Lean Methods

Join Planit Canada, WEB-CAB, and Lean Advisors for an enlightening webinar on June 13th at 1 PM ET, focusing on the fusion of Lean methodologies with technology to drive business success.

Speakers:

Sarah Woolverton , Director, WEB-CAB

, Director, WEB-CAB Julia Novik , President, Lean Advisors & Founder, Canada Health Net

, President, Lean Advisors & Founder, Canada Health Net Adan Hofmann, Business Consultant, Lean Advisors

Webinar Highlights:

Harnessing Lean and Technology for growth

Streamlining processes with Value Stream Mapping

Aligning tech investments for sustainable ROI

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your tech integration strategy.

For more information and registration, visit WEB-CAB.