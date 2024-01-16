Reviving Wartime Strategies: Canada’s Plan to Accelerate Home Construction

The Government of Canada is embarking on an ambitious project to transform the housing construction sector, drawing inspiration from historical approaches and integrating modern innovations. Led by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, this initiative will start consultations in early January 2024 to create a housing design catalogue. This move is part of Canada’s broader efforts to make infrastructure more climate resilient and rapidly increase the housing supply.

The catalogue initiative aims to standardize housing designs, beginning with low-rise constructions, and will explore supporting higher-density structures like mid-rise buildings, and diverse forms like modular and prefabricated homes. This approach is intended to streamline the construction process, thereby accelerating the delivery of homes. Additionally, the government plans to assist municipalities, provinces, and territories in implementing their own housing design catalogues.

This strategy is rooted in historical precedent. Canada previously employed housing catalogues from the 1950s to 1970s, under the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, to address post-war housing shortages. These catalogues facilitated the rapid production of homes, notably the Victory or Strawberry Box houses, known for their modest and affordable designs.

However, this new strategy is not without its critics. Experts like housing economist Murtaza Haider highlight the need for significant investment to realize these construction plans. The government’s current strategy doesn’t explicitly address funding for construction, an aspect that was part of the government’s approach during the wartime housing crisis. Concerns are also raised about the simplicity of the designs, with modern expectations potentially demanding more than basic, low-cost homes.

Realtor Roy La Chappelle suggests that there might be a market preference for small, independent homes over condominiums, despite the program potentially attracting real estate investors more than end users. The earliest projections estimate that these new homes could start appearing in three to four years, with housing prices and rents likely increasing in the interim.

The federal government’s strategy involves developing pre-approved home designs to expedite new home construction for developers. This catalogue of blueprints for basic, modest homes will come with engineering and zoning approval, ready for builders to use. The aim is to create designs that are quick and economical to build, without compromising on quality or sustainability.

This initiative reflects a significant shift in Canada’s approach to housing, aiming to make a real difference in community building across the nation. By standardizing home designs, the government hopes to address the current housing crisis effectively, drawing on lessons from the past while incorporating contemporary construction methods and innovations. The planned consultations with partners and stakeholders across the housing sector are crucial in shaping this ambitious project, setting the stage for a transformative change in how Canada builds homes.