Rev-A-Shelf’s Base Cabinet Pullout w/OXO Containers consist of adjustable shelves with chrome rails to ensure everything is kept right in place. Each unit slides right out on the BLUM soft-close slide system. Designed to work effectively with door mounting, the cabinet comes with patented door mount brackets for seamless installation onto any type of cabinet. The 448OXO includes seven XO™ Good Grips POP Containers that can easily be removed to offer ample storage space.