Return On Design Investment: Money

Typically, when people talk about ROI, it’s usually about something like purchasing a new machine. But when it comes to customers, they need to understand that design is an investment that yields a significant return on time, money, and quality of life. We at Decca Design Inc. like to call that RODI, Return On Design Investment. This is an excellent way to explain it to commercial customers looking to invest in the renovation of their business.

In part two of this three-part series, we’ll cover what keeps us all in business: money. If you missed part one, you can find it here.

RODI can be quantified in money saved, productive employees, and increased profitability. This article will show you how we have achieved these results for our clients based on the hundreds of commercial design projects. Small improvements in a work environment can make the space function efficiently and allow for greater production. Saving minutes on repetitive tasks can add production hours. Doubtless, this is something you’ve noticed in your own shop on the plant floor, but this is just as applicable in any other work setting.

Good design reduces staff turnover

Staff turnover can become a thing of the past when design supports the daily functions and supports the team as valuable individuals in an organization. With a positive environment, staff will come to work happier and will be more engaged. The result for the owner is a loyal, stable team dedicated to taking care of their customers.

It isn’t just about providing an efficient workspace but about a staff space that allows employees to rejuvenate, refresh and reenergize. This might be a kitchen with enough fridge and counter space for everyone to get their lunch ready, comfortable seating to relax on breaks, or a boardroom that doubles as a space to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and milestones. By caring for their team, owners will positively impact their bottom line.

Good design attracts the best employees

We have all heard that a productive employee should be able to generate a minimum of three times their salary, so employers need to ask themselves if their space is attracting the best workers for their business. The money output to attract, onboard, and train a new employee is a high cost, and with the labour shortage, companies want to make a good first impression during interviews.

Ask clients what measures they have to ensure they will attract the best person for their organization. They should want a work environment that presents an atmosphere of productivity, teamwork, and efficiency. They should aim for spaces that have been designed to support the tasks of the individual. Remind them that they want to ensure that their office puts its best foot forward for new hires and existing employees.

Good design increases profitability

One of the best ways to increase profitability in conjunction with design may be for companies to own their space instead of rent. The opportunity to create their own space can bring more efficiencies and growth possibilities, positively impact their bottom line, and create an asset that will pay dividends for years to come.

Property ownership gives the business owner more control over their space, the opportunity to create a legacy for years to come, and the chance to invest in the location’s infrastructure.

Investing in office design saves the company owner money, attracts the best employees, and even increases profitability. The return on a well-designed break space keeps the team sharp and ready to take on anything. This efficiency translates to profit. What would they do with more money in their business? What would they do with the return on their design investment?