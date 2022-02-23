Results of Business Survival and Growth Study

According to a new study published in Economic and Social Reports, on average, businesses that used the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program were less likely to close and had higher employment growth than businesses that did not use the program. The study finds that companies that used the CEWSprogram had, on average, a 6.9% lower probability of being closed compared with businesses that did not use the program.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted businesses across Canada, with 9.9% of active employer businesses in February 2020 being closed (having no employees from October 2020 to March 2021). The federal government introduced many programs to help Canadian companies, the largest of which was the CEWS program. Overall, 41.6% of active employer businesses in February 2020 used the CEWS at least once between March 2020 and September 2020. Estimating the relationship between the use of the CEWS program and business closures is essential to understanding the program’s role in assisting businesses through the pandemic. Identifying the magnitude of the relationship is complex because CEWS was not the only program available to help businesses, and those applying for CEWS were more likely to have benefitted. Therefore, today’s release focuses mainly on the average magnitude of the relationship for all employer businesses. Future work will investigate the role of the CEWS in more depth.

For more information on the number of firms that used CEWS, the amount of subsidy received and the number of employees supported by industry, and detailed geography, you can consult the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Regional and Community-level Database.

Use of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy associated with lower probability of closure and smaller losses in employment

The study finds that, among employer businesses active in February 2020, using the CEWS between March and September 2020 was associated with a 6.9% lower probability of being closed from October 2020 to March 2021 than businesses that did not use the program. This result takes into account the pre-pandemic characteristics (e.g., indebtedness, profitability, liquidity, productivity, size, industry, and province) of the business and the use of other support programs.

On average, employer businesses that were active in February 2020 and remained open after October 2020 experienced an 8.9% decline in the number of their employees between February 2020 and the average of the last three months in 2020. The study finds that the surviving businesses that used CEWS had a 5% higher cumulative employment growth rate over this period than businesses that did not use CEWS, taking into account the pre-pandemic characteristics of the company and the use of other support programs.

The relationship between Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy usage and the probability of closure was weaker among stronger firms

The relationship between CEWS usage and the probability of closure was weakest among businesses with higher productivity, higher profitability, lower indebtedness, and greater liquidity before the pandemic. On average, the usage of CEWS among these stronger firms with the lowest risk of closure based on their pre-pandemic characteristics was associated with a 2.4% lower probability of closure. In comparison, the likelihood was 6.9% lower for all firms, 7.5% lower for businesses with a medium risk of closure, and 12.1% lower for companies with a higher risk of closure based on their pre-pandemic characteristics.

A key challenge in estimating the relationship between the use of the CEWS program and business closure and growth is that businesses that used the program are different from those that did not. Moreover, companies that expected to benefit the most were more likely to apply for support. The study takes steps to account for this issue by controlling for pre-pandemic characteristics of businesses and the use of other support programs and re-estimating the relationship using a statistical technique to take the non-randomness of the usage CEWS into account. The main conclusion is that the use of CEWS is associated with a lower probability of closure, and higher employment growth at the firm level is maintained.

