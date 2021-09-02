Registration opens for WMS 2021

Registration is now open for the 2021 Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo (WMS). Canada’s premier industrial woodworking event will take place Nov. 4-6 at the International Centre.

WMS 2021 will again showcase a full slate of products and services required by custom or production woodworking operations. This includes woodworking machinery, cutting tools, software, cabinet hardware, decorative panels, finishes, and much more. Many of these products will be making their first public showing in Canada.

The three-day event will also feature more than a dozen complimentary educational presentations covering a wide variety of technical and business topics at the WMS Live stage right on the show floor.

Luke Elias, president and CEO of Muskoka Cabinet Co., will present the opening keynote session at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 4. Elias will discuss how his company has made strategic investments in robots and other automated equipment to produce more products with less labor. Muskoka has also been an industry trendsetter in its use of ERP, MES, and RFID technologies.

WMS Live Stage

The WMS Live stage brings complimentary educational sessions right to the show floor.

The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario is helping to organize more than a half-dozen WMS Live presentations. Topics include Pandemic Supply Chain Challenges Panel Discussion; Lean Manufacturing Strategies; and Developing Leaders in Your Organization.

Check out the WMS Live Schedule schedule.

WMS is working with the Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWDMA), organizer of Woodworking Technology Days (WTD), to co-promote each other’s events. The goal of the collaboration is to make it easier for professional woodworkers to participate in both events. WTD, Nov. 1-Nov. 6, will be held at CWMDA member showrooms, most of which are located within 20 minutes of the International Centre.

“It goes without saying that the last 18 months have been nothing short of extraordinary for the global woodworking industry, tradeshows included,” said Harry Urban, WMS manager. “We know in speaking to our exhibitors and Canadian woodworkers that many are greatly looking forward to participating at WMS. While the North American woodworking industry has performed very well overall, companies are struggling to hire employees, so they need to find ways to work smarter, not harder. They will come to WMS in search of solutions to do just that.”

About the Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo

WMS is world-renowned as Canada’s preeminent industrial woodworking event. For more than four decades, WMS has connected Canada’s woodworking professionals with the world’s most prominent machinery manufacturers and suppliers.

WMS 2019 attracted attendees from nine Canadian provinces and two territories. The 2019 edition featured 75,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 175 exhibitors.

For information about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, contact Rich Widick at rwidick@heiexpo.com.