Registration Open for Woodworking Technology Days

The CWMDA (Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association) is pleased to announce that registration begins now for the third edition of the Woodworking Technology Days (WTD). This year’s edition will run for five days from October 18 to 22, 2022, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, giving you access to eight different showrooms in an “open house” formula, which allows us to offer more impressive demos and a closer one-on-one visitor experience. The event will focus on solutions and technologies to help you stay competitive and face labour shortages, including advanced software and high-performance tooling.

The new WTD website gives you all the information about exhibiting companies, the machinery you can expect to see, and the sponsors and partners. It also features a map showing the showroom locations to help you plan your visits.