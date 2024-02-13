Regina Secures $35 Million in Federal Funds to Expedite Housing Development

In a significant move to address the housing shortage and affordability crisis, the City of Regina, in collaboration with the Government of Canada, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to fast-track the construction of over 1,000 homes within the next three years, setting a trajectory for over 3,000 homes in the next decade. This initiative, fueled by a substantial $35 million funding under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), aims to revolutionize Regina’s housing landscape through a series of transformative local measures and regulatory reforms.

The agreement between the federal government and the City of Regina is a testament to the collaborative effort to mitigate the housing crisis by removing bureaucratic barriers and promoting innovation in housing development. The action plan includes pivotal zoning changes allowing for increased density, the promotion of medium-density housing like duplexes and multiplexes, and the introduction of funding programs to assist in the redevelopment of underutilized sites. These measures are complemented by efforts to streamline development approval processes, thereby facilitating a more rapid response to the housing needs of Regina’s growing population.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) stands as a cornerstone of the federal government’s strategy to alleviate housing shortages across Canada, encouraging local governments to adopt bold and innovative approaches to housing. By offering upfront funding and incentives for achieving housing targets, HAF aims to catalyze the creation of nearly 550,000 new homes nationwide over the next decade, addressing the pressing need for affordable and accessible housing.

This initiative is not only a significant step towards alleviating Regina’s housing challenges but also serves as a model for other municipalities grappling with similar issues. By embracing change and fostering partnerships between various levels of government, Regina is poised to make substantial strides in ensuring that its residents have access to affordable and suitable housing, thereby enhancing the quality of life and contributing to the city’s overall growth and prosperity.