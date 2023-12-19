Reducing Raw Log Exports to Propel High-Value Wood Manufacturing

British Columbia is taking decisive steps to reshape its forestry sector by reducing raw log exports and promoting higher-value wood manufacturing. This move, announced by the Forests Ministry, is set to redefine the landscape of the industry, emphasizing the need for mills to “fully manufacture” lumber from cedar and cypress trees before export. The aim is to transition from the export of minimally processed wood to producing items like wood veneer, mouldings, shingles, siding, flooring, and fencing.

This regulatory change, effective from February, marks a significant shift from the current practice where cedar and cypress could be exported from the Interior with minimal processing. Mills intending to export wood products not meeting the new specifications will now require an exemption and must pay a fee-in-lieu of manufacturing to the province.

The Independent Wood Processors Association of B.C. has welcomed these changes, recognizing them as a pathway to higher-value manufacturing and job retention within the province. This initiative is in line with Premier David Eby’s mandate to Forests Minister Bruce Ralston to address the issue of “unchecked export of raw logs” for ensuring a sustainable future for B.C.’s forest industry.

These changes are a continuation of earlier amendments requiring the full manufacturing of western red cedar and cypress before export from coastal areas. The government’s statement highlights this as a strategy to derive more value from each harvested tree and strengthen the wood manufacturing industry. Notably, these export requirements have already led to a decrease in the export of minimally processed cedar from coastal regions.

B.C.’s statistics show a notable rise in the value of wood products exported in recent years, reaching over $11 billion in 2022, up from $8 billion in 2020. This trend underscores the potential economic benefits of focusing on higher-value manufacturing within the province.

The provincial report indicates that as of 2020, there were 63 lumber mills in B.C. with a combined annual capacity of around 40 million board feet. However, the past two years have seen closures and curtailments affecting many workers across the Interior and on Vancouver Island. Canfor, a major player in the industry, has responded to these challenges by announcing plans to build a new $200-million mill in Houston, capable of producing approximately 350 million board feet annually. This new mill, replacing closed facilities, is designed to be flexible in producing various wood products based on market demands.

The shift in policy and the response from industry leaders like Canfor signal a transformative period for B.C.’s forestry sector. The focus on full manufacturing before export is expected to increase the value-added component of the industry, fostering sustainable forestry practices, preserving jobs, and strengthening the province’s economy. This strategic move aligns with B.C.’s broader economic goals of fostering a more sustainable, resilient, and innovative economy, leveraging its natural resources to create long-term benefits for the province and its communities.