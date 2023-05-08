RedBuilt, Engineered Wood Manufacturer, Expanding Presence in Canada

Industry leader in engineered wood manufacturing, RedBuilt, is expanding its presence in Canada through plant growth, the hiring of Canadian sales agents, and code approvals. The Ohio manufacturer received code approvals from the Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) for its products along with new sales staff and enhanced production equipment and technology.

CCMC recently evaluated RedBuilt products, particularly their Red-I joists and RedLam Laminated Veneer Lumber engineered wood products. The organization approved these products and verified their compliance with Canada’s National Building Code 2005. The new code lays out technical arrangements for the design and development of new buildings. It also applies to any changes and/or demolition of existing buildings.

Facility Upgrades, New Hires & Code Approvals

The code approval prompted RedBuilt’s expansion into the country and the addition of new Canadian sales agents. The agents include John Law, who will manage Alberta and Southeastern British Columbia, Bob Senow, managing Manitoba, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, the Yukon and Northeastern British Columbia. Paris Ricciardi will cover Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland and Gerry Fee will oversee Okanagan and Central British Columbia.

“Each of these agents has tremendous knowledge about the commercial building industry and building codes in Canada,” said Regional sales manager, Darren Lehto. “Their thorough understanding and experience in wood construction brings remarkable value to RedBuilt’s customers.”

“CCMC’s certification of Red-I Joists and RedLam LVL validates the quality of our products, and acceptance of their use in construction projects throughout Canada,” stated Kurt Liebich, president and CEO of RedBuilt. “These latest certifications reflect the high standards that we hold ourselves and our products to, and are the latest in a series of industry certifications and approvals that our products have received, including PFS Fire Ratings in Canada and the United States, and FSC Certification for open-web trusses and Red-I joists.”

RedBuilt’s product demand is on the upsurge and to meet said demand, the manufacturer must expand their presence. The company completed numerous upgrades to its Oregon manufacturing plant and will upgrade its RedLam LVL manufacturing line, RedPlank scaffold plank line, and RedForm concrete forming line. “We’ve upgraded our production facilities and manufacturing capabilities in order to accommodate an increased demand from international markets such as Canada,” said Liebich. “Commercial construction throughout Canada is poised for tremendous growth, and RedBuilt is committed to provide innovative engineered wood products, design services and support to meet that demand.”