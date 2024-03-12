Red Deer Polytechnic: Empowering the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals

In a commendable initiative to bridge the gap between education and the evolving needs of Alberta’s labor market, Red Deer Polytechnic (RDP) hosted the World of Choices Summit. This event aimed to introduce Central Alberta high school students to the vast opportunities available in skilled trades. The summit, part of the broader Explore Trades and Technologies program, underscored RDP’s commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled trades professionals.

The World of Choices Summit, held at RDP, offered 55 students an immersive experience into the world of Carpentry, Heavy Equipment Technician, and Welding. Through hands-on activities and meaningful discussions with career mentors, participants gained valuable insights into these professions. This initiative provided a unique platform for students to explore their interests and understand the requirements to thrive in these fields.

RDP proudly offers over 80 industry-relevant programs, including 17 apprenticeships. These programs are designed to meet the demands of Alberta’s labor market, ensuring students are well-equipped for their future careers. The summit is part of the Explore Trades and Technologies program, a national effort delivered by Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) and Junior Achievement (JA) Canada, with funding from the RBC Foundation. The program plans to hold 20 summits across Canada, reaching 1,500 high school students to introduce them to skilled trades opportunities.

RDP is poised to train over 2,000 apprentices this year, marking its significance in Alberta’s skilled trades education. With the recent $13 million investment by the Government of Alberta to expand RDP’s Centre for Innovation in Manufacturing-Technology Access Centre (CIM-TAC), the institution is set to offer unique training opportunities. This investment not only enhances RDP’s capabilities but also supports apprentices and youth in pursuing their career goals.

The Central Alberta Collegiate Institute (CACI), a collaborative effort involving RDP and several school districts and colleges, provides dual-credit opportunities to over 500 junior and senior high school students. This initiative enables students to earn credits towards both high school completion and post-secondary apprenticeship programs, facilitating a seamless transition into skilled trades careers.