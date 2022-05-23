Recruiting International Talent

We’re constantly being reminded of the challenges of the labour shortage affecting our industry. It’s only about attracting the right people but also about retaining them. While it’s good news for the economy that unemployment in Canada reached a record low of 5.2% in April, it makes hiring very challenging and losing the wrong people devastating.

It might be time to look beyond our borders for the right candidates for some. But this process can be intimidating to companies who lack the human resources to go through the process. It’s essential to take all the proper steps to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible. Once these future employees have been identified, figuring out how to facilitate their immigration with as few snags as possible can be stressful for both employers and candidates. This article provides a snapshot of some of the most-used programs the Government of Canada offers to help employers in the hiring process.

National Occupation Classification System

One thing to keep in mind when looking to fill a position is the nature of the job itself. The skill level of the job can impact which immigration stream would be more efficient. The National Occupation Classification System is used to classify occupations. Jobs are grouped based on the type of job duties and the work an individual performs. The main job categories for immigration purposes are as follows:

Skill Type 0 : Management Jobs (ex: Operations Manager)

Skill Level A : Professional Jobs (ex: Designer)

Skill Level B : Technical Jobs (ex: CNC Operator)

Skill Level C : Intermediate Jobs (ex: Showroom Host)

Skill Level D : Labour Jobs (ex: Production Worker)

Temporary Work Permits

Generally, hiring foreign workers on a Temporary Work Permit (TWP) is the fastest option for Canadian businesses to fill labour shortages. The challenge, of course, is that these workers are temporary, which only helps the situation in the short term. TWP are classified under the two programs:

International Mobility Program : allows Canadian employers to hire foreign workers to fill in temporary labor and skill shortages without securing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Temporary Foreign Worker Program : allows Canadian employers to hire foreign workers to fill positions for which qualified Canadians are not available. Employers must also obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Express Entry Streams

One of the most popular routes for employers looking to hire from outside the country is the Express Entry program. Through this program, employers have direct involvement in hiring pre-screened skilled foreign workers to meet the job requirements for vacant posts. Express Entry manages three federal economic programs:

Canadian Experience Class : The Canadian Experience Class is for skilled workers who have Canadian work experience and desire to become permanent residents.

Federal Skilled Worker : The Federal Skilled Worker Program is for skilled workers with foreign work experience who wish to immigrate to Canada permanently.

Federal Skilled Trades Program : The Federal Skilled Trades Program is for skilled workers who want to become permanent residents based on their qualifications in a skilled trade.

Provincial Nominee Programs

Most regions have nominee programs where the government nominates individuals seeking to immigrate to Canada for work and reside in the nominating province or territory. Provincial nominee programs help businesses recruit top international talent and allow foreign workers, international students, and others with the right skills to apply for a nomination for permanent residence. Provincial governments administer it in collaboration with the federal government through Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). If you think the provincial route would be better for you, check out the link for your corresponding province below:

Currently, 55% of Canadian employers are struggling to hire workers. The manufacturing sector has been particularly hard hit, with Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters estimating 65,000 job vacancies across the country. This means that we need to find new skilled workers and integrate them into the workforce as soon as possible.