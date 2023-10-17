Record-Breaking 59% YoY Growth Places Saskatchewan at the Pinnacle of Canadian Building Permit Surge

The latest data from Statistics Canada spotlight a buoyant growth in Saskatchewan’s construction sector, marking the province as a trailblazer in Canada’s building permit escalation for August 2023. The year-over-year (YoY) augmentation of 59.0% in building permit values, contrasting the national downtrend of 5.9%, underscores a thriving economic landscape in Saskatchewan, unrivaled by any other province.

This notable upsurge, amounting to a total building permit value of $262 million in August 2023, mirrors the burgeoning appeal of Saskatchewan as an ideal locale for residing, working, and fostering families, as articulated by Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison. The province’s economic vitality, fueled by substantial private sector investments, is envisaged as a key driver in job creation, expanding opportunities for residents, and fortifying communities across Saskatchewan.

In a remarkable show of continual growth, Saskatchewan also registered a month-over-month increase of 53.3% compared to July 2023, the loftiest among all provinces. The pronounced escalation in both residential and non-residential building permits, by 46.1% and 72.0% respectively YoY, reflects a robust construction sector ready to accommodate the province’s thriving populace and enterprises.

The burgeoning figures are not an anomaly but a continuation of an upward trajectory from a record-setting 2022, where the province’s exports to the United States soared to an unprecedented $29.3 billion. Moreover, the province’s GDP growth led the nation, marking a 5.7% rise from 2021 to 2022.

The resonating figures of building permits, indicative of the monetary value designated for both residential and non-residential construction ventures, are a testament to Saskatchewan’s economic resilience and an optimistic outlook for its construction sector. As the province continues on this upward trajectory, the rippling effects are likely to bolster the broader economic landscape, marking Saskatchewan as a burgeoning hub of construction and economic activity in Canada.