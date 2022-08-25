PRODUCTS

RDM – Rotary Cope and Stick Door Clamp

Doucet

Door Master Model RDM is a 5-section Rotary Door Clamp for Cope and Stick Doors (90°). The RDM is designed for quick and accurate assembly, clamping and squaring of your cabinet doors. The 5-section Door Master for Cope and Stick Doors (90°) is available in two models: RDM and RDM2.

  • The RDM model is suitable for assembling large pantry doors up to 30″ x 72″ down to drawer fronts of 5 ½” x 12 ½”. The standard model has three clamps per section.
  • The RDM2 model is suitable for double door assembly up to 30″ x 48″ down to drawer fronts of 5 ½” x 12 ½”. The standard model has five clamps per section.

Built on an Industrial strength welded tubular frame, the Door Master RDM and RDM2 feature “no compromise” pneumatics – brand name air valves and real double action air cylinders, and a gear motor for counterclockwise rotation of its sections.

  • Effortless Setups
  • Automatic Sections Indexing 

The RDM is also available 

  • With a capacity of 48″ x 96″ or 30″ x 96″
  • In 8 sections
  • In combined sections

Available options

  • Small part insert for minimum door size 5 ½” x 5 ½”
  • Additional vertical clamp
  • Modified pneumatic system to allow two preset levels of clamping pressure for different materials
