Rampa Tec Inc. is pleased to announce Lee Valley Tools Ltd. as a retail partner

May 5, 2024, Barrie Ontario Canada – Rampa Tec Inc., a leading provider of innovative woodworking fastening solutions, proudly announces Lee Valley Tools Ltd., a well-known name in the woodworking and gardening tools industry, as a retail partner. With a focus on customer satisfaction and continuous innovation, both Rampa Tec Inc. and Lee Valley Tools Ltd. are dedicated to empowering creators and woodworking enthusiasts worldwide.

For Rampa Tec Inc., Lee Valley opens doors to new customer segments while providing existing RAMPA® customers with localized market access. With Lee Valley’s extensive reach and reputation for excellence, Rampa Tec Inc. can now serve a broader audience, delivering its quality products to even more woodworking enthusiasts.

Lee Valley Tools Ltd., recognizes the value of RAMPA® products. By incorporating RAMPA® fastener options into its offerings, Lee Valley further enhances its hardware fittings portfolio, catering to the diverse needs of woodworking professionals and hobbyists alike.

“Partnering with Lee Valley Tools Inc. represents a significant milestone for Rampa Tec Inc.,” said Mike Wood, Director Sales at Rampa Tec Inc. “We are thrilled to align with a company that shares our passion for innovation and customer satisfaction. Together, we are poised to elevate the woodworking experience and empower creators of all kinds.”

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Mike Wood, North American Sales Director

RAMPA TEC Inc.

mwood@rampa.com