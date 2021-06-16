Rainbow Contractors celebrate 50th anniversary of Family Business

Rainbow Contractors has been serving the market in Western Canada since 1971 when Rainbow Contractors was started as a small family enterprise by Walter & Clarence Weening.

While Rainbow has grown into a large millwork manufacturing operation involving multiple generations, Rainbow is still truly a family business with sons Christopher and Matthew to carry on the legacy. After attending university in the states, Chris and Matt both moved back to Canada and bought into the family business, committing to growing the company even further as current owners Jean and Clarence head into retirement.

The 17,000 square foot manufacturing shop based in Calgary is fully equipped with the most current woodworking equipment and is staffed by highly-skilled, conscientious cabinet makers. They streamline our manufacturing using the most advanced CNC equipment and design software.