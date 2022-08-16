R400 Laser-Cutting System

With a generous and ergonomic working area, sophisticated yet intuitive workflow software, and the industry’s highest safety standards, the R400 provides a safe, user-friendly, cost-effective, and locally supported solution for cutting wide-format materials.

The system features an open, ergonomic design with a generous 40” x 24” bed size and up to 100 Watts DC of laser power, allowing you to quickly and efficiently cut and engrave wood along with a wide range of other materials such as plastics, paper, textiles, and acrylics with thickness up to 1/2” in. (15mm). The Rayjet Manager workflow software provides easy, step-by-step instructions with logical and intuitive functions, allowing you to transition from the job layout to the final product quickly.

“We are thrilled to offer this safer, high-quality alternative to businesses who need an efficient and economical laser cutting machine,” says Warren Knipple, President at Trotec Laser. “It’s simple to use, yet you can produce highly sophisticated and precise designs. It’s cost-effective but still meets the most stringent standards for safety, design, and manufacturing.”