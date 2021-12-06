Quebec’s first furniture supply chain optimization program

The Quebec Furniture Manufacturers Association (QFMA) is launching the first supply chain optimization program for the furniture manufacturing sector in Quebec.

The objective of this program is twofold: to reduce the ecological footprint of the furniture industry in Quebec and allow manufacturers to lower their transportation costs, giving them an advantage over the competition. Indeed, reducing greenhouse gas emissions is essential for the QFMA and its members.

“We have to do our part as an industry. We believe that the consumption of fossil fuels for the transportation of Quebec-made furniture can be significantly reduced through the pooling of transportation,” explains Gilles Pelletier, CEO of the QFMA.

The program, supported by the Ministère de l’Economie et de l’Innovation, is being implemented in collaboration with Cedric Millar, Canada’s leading 4PL provider, which offers supply chain solutions in Canada and the United States.

“Cedric Millar is pleased to partner with the QFMA on its Better Way program,” says Brian Ware, Managing Director of Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions. “The program provides a clear competitive advantage, through increased efficiency, for QFMA members during this time of widespread supply chain instability. We are excited to support this ambitious program and to fully leverage the strength of the Quebec furniture market across North America.”

The program is currently in the measurement phase: several companies are participating in the data collection that will allow, within a year, to set achievable and significant targets that will become an industry standard.

“We are among the first participants in this evaluation phase of the new program and are very excited about the potential gains in efficiency and emissions reductions,” said Simon Lapointe, Vice President, Finance at Artopex.

This program aims for significant improvements in cost savings, competitiveness, efficiency, and the environment. The QFMA will actively promote the program to its members and have confidence that many companies will eventually join.