Québec Custom Casket Manufacturer Victoriaville & Co. Invest in Ohio Manufacturing Plant

Québec-based wood casket furniture manufacturer Victoriaville & Co. recently announced their decision to invest in a Cleveland, Ohio-based manufacturing plant. Teaming up with the Ohio department of development and JobsOhio, the Victoriaville enterprise believes that this 67,000-square-foot facility will make for a lucrative addition to their company.

“The project will accommodate up to 100 jobs with the expected growth in the next 5 years and will be in operation in the summer of 2023; without the collaboration and financial support of the City of Cleveland and the State of Ohio, this expansion would never have been possible,” stated Charles-Olivier Dumont, vice-president of sales and business development at Victoriaville & Co. Considered one of North America’s leading wood casket manufacturers, the business will invest $1.6 million in the plant to have it operational by the summer.

Most wood caskets sold in the USA are manufactured in Mexico or China, however, with shipping prices increasing and delays becoming more frequent, there is an opportunity for onshoring manufacturing. Victoriaville & Co. is using this opportunity to expand its operations into America to retain a larger customer base and be in closer proximity to its supply chain.

“These are jobs that can support families and help them build a secure economic future. Small and medium-sized businesses are critical to our economy and our future, and we are committed to working with economic development partners, including Team NEO, the City of Cleveland, and all of our 59 municipalities to attract the businesses that create these good jobs. in our community. We continue to work with our partners to support local businesses as they grow and to attract new businesses to set up shop here in Cuyahoga County,” said executive Chris Ronayne of Cuyahoga County.

This would mark the first USA-based manufacturing facility for Victoriaville & Co. The plant will be located in Ward 16 of Cleveland, which has a history of developing large industrial and manufacturing plants that support the local community. The Québec- enterprise is a fourth-generation, family-owned wood casket manufacturer that is also the third-largest producer of hardwood caskets and the largest distributor of wood funeral products across Canada and the USA.